MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

MSM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,427. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

