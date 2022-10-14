Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,873,000 after buying an additional 249,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,224,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 394,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,110. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

