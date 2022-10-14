Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 3,424 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 53,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,674. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

