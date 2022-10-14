Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 738 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,345,204. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

