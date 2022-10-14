Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 407.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.21.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.00. 50,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,850. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

