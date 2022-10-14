Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.94 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $99.94 million and $1.73 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00265422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00122191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.74 or 0.00728715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00559579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00257783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.