Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Trading 1.6% Higher

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 41,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 74,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Nanotech Security Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$86.75 million and a PE ratio of -59.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Nanotech Security Company Profile

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

