National Bank Financial Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$60.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Barclays dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Teck Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 90,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,328. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 32.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after buying an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after buying an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

