National Bank Financial Lowers Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$47.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.44.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

About Northland Power

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

