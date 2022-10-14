National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.90 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

