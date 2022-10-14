National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 10,903.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,019 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.18% of Etsy worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. American National Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

Insider Activity

Etsy Stock Down 9.3 %

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $96.32 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

