National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

