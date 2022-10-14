National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 32,859 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of Workday worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.40.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,767 shares of company stock valued at $16,373,511. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

