National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 601,075 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 358.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,075 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 3.5 %

KMI stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

