National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $105.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

