National Bank of Canada FI Sells 31,572 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,572 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $2,900,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.39.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

