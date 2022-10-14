National Bank of Canada FI Sells 74,014 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,014 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98,905 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,845,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,898,000 after acquiring an additional 723,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,207,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,262,000 after acquiring an additional 213,753 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

NYSE BRO opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

