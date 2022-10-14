National Bankshares Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$60.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$64.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 3.0 %

TSE:WPM traded down C$1.30 on Thursday, reaching C$42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 284,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,541. The company has a current ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.15. The stock has a market cap of C$19.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

