National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 6,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,552. The company has a market cap of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.94. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,551,272 shares of company stock worth $4,123,470. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in National CineMedia by 168.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 638,641 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 219.6% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 168,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 8.2% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

