National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Instruments from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NATI stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,534. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after purchasing an additional 487,646 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in National Instruments by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after buying an additional 2,087,386 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in National Instruments by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,273,000 after buying an additional 344,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after buying an additional 95,572 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

