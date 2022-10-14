National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Cut to $43.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

