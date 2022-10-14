Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
NYSE:NGVC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,013. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
