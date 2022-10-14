NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

