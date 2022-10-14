Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Nautilus Price Performance

Nautilus stock remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nautilus will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 763,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $658,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 18,414.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 358,901 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

