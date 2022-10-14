Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $4,147.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,621,759 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

