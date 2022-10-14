Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NMM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $755 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.66 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 25.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

