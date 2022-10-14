Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $56.64 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00015548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $56.64 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,604,536 coins and its circulating supply is 18,847,671 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

