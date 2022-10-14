Neblio One Day Volume Reaches $14.34 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00015454 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $57.57 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,604,253 coins and its circulating supply is 18,849,517 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Neblio has a current supply of 19,603,701.73926604 with 18,849,036.71974182 in circulation. The last known price of Neblio is 3.16255115 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $15,322,942.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nebl.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

