Nebulas (NAS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.45 Million

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $232,815.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,338.88 or 0.27627588 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,618,015 coins and its circulating supply is 63,106,213 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars.

