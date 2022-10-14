Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

ETR NEM traded up €0.83 ($0.85) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €45.91 ($46.85). 121,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €46.85 ($47.81) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($118.52).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

