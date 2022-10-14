Neo (NEO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41.04 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $7.88 or 0.00040692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $556.12 million and approximately $41.04 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo (NEO) is a cryptocurrency . Neo has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 70,538,831 in circulation. The last known price of Neo is 7.82681565 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $20,254,720.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neo.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

