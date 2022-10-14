Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Tops $123.59 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $123.59 million and $1.77 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,374.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00263933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00118331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00735473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00562129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00257021 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network (CKB) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CKB through the process of mining. Nervos Network has a current supply of 36,680,680,992.46365 with 33,340,068,750.291035 in circulation. The last known price of Nervos Network is 0.00372491 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,055,972.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nervos.org/.”

