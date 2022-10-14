Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Netcompany Group A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NTCYF stock remained flat at $72.50 during trading on Thursday. Netcompany Group A/S has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $72.50.
About Netcompany Group A/S
