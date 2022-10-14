Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Citigroup downgraded shares of Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Netcompany Group A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NTCYF stock remained flat at $72.50 during trading on Thursday. Netcompany Group A/S has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

About Netcompany Group A/S

(Get Rating)

Netcompany Group A/S, an IT services company, delivers business critical IT solutions to public and private sector customers in Denmark, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Greece, Spain, and internationally. It is involved in the development, maintenance, and operation of business-critical IT solutions for various areas, such as digital Web and self-service solutions, application development, cognitive computing, e-commerce and product information management (PIM), ERP, CRM and marketing, application management, case and document management, operation and infrastructure, data and insight, application and mobile, and organizational implementation.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Netcompany Group A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcompany Group A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.