Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 188.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.51. The company had a trading volume of 219,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,651,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

