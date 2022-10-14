Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $182.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $232.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

