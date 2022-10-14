Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Netlist Stock Performance

NLST stock remained flat at $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Netlist has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 59.49% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

