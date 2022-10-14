NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Up 4%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 77,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 91,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBSE shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of NeuBase Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59,532 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,880,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
