NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Up 4%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 77,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 91,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBSE shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59,532 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,880,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.