Nevro Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%.

Nevro Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE NVRO opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $121.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 294.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nevro by 26.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $2,432,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 140.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

