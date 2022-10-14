New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at National Bank Financial

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.60.

New Gold stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,102. The company has a market capitalization of $586.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.02.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in New Gold by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 368,459 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in New Gold by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $2,560,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

