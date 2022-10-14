New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGD. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of New Gold stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.19. 500,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 703,803 shares in the company, valued at C$710,841.03. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Godin purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,500. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$710,841.03. Insiders have acquired a total of 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,560 over the last three months.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.