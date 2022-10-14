New Hope Co. Limited (NHC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.56 on November 7th

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 23rd. This is a boost from New Hope’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

In other New Hope news, insider Robert Millner purchased 300,000 shares of New Hope stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.21 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of A$1,863,000.00 ($1,302,797.20).

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

