Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at National Bank Financial

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. Newmont has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 182.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,639,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

