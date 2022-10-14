Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 2,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,674. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $377.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Chubb Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

