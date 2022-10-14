NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.71

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

