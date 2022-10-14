NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

