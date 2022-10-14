NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 54,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 75.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,033 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 87,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015,462. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

