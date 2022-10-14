Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.98. 68,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,981,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,852,421.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,120 shares of company stock worth $3,541,951 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nikola by 38.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 71,111 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 376.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

