Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nintendo Stock Up 1.4 %

Nintendo stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 1,520,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.52. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 25.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 36,538.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 461,121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter worth about $918,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

