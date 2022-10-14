NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLSP. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

Shares of NLSP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,712. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.