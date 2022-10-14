NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NMIH. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.93.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 11,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. On average, analysts expect that NMI will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 55.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.